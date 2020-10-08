It is with great sadness that we announce the death of WINSTON DONALD MANSFIELD SIMONS, husband of Dorothy, father of Troy Simons (Maureen), Brian Simons (Cristal), Sharoni Darrell, Dave Bean (Kimberly) and Loriria Fubler in his 77th year, formerly of Cambridge Rd., Somerset.A graveside service and interment of ashes will take place on Friday October 9th 2020 at 3.00pm at St James Cemetery. Please wear masks and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.He also leaves to cherish his memory his grandchildren Arianna, Trey, Brey, Ahylie, Amber, Tyone, Tyrone, Tyesha, Ashley, Asia, Kimora, Damore and Lanziah, siblings Rita Jones, Patricia Richards (Ricky), Brenda Fubler, Noel Simons (Barbara) and Randy Simons, and nieces nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.He was predeceased by his siblings Albert Preston "Bluff" Simons and Pamela Crockwell and by his parents Marion Georgina and Quinton Mansfield Simons.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020