Service Information Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home 32 Mount Hill Hamilton , Bermuda HM AX (441)-292-3320 Obituary

We regret to announce the death of WOLCOTT "COTTY" HUSTON OUTERBRIDGE, 67, who passed away peacefully while in care on June 28, 2019.A celebration of his life will be held from 3pm to 5pm at Bermuda Musical & Dramatic Society on Saturday, July 6, 2019 for all friends and family. Born to A. Stuart and Alice Outerbridge, Cotty grew up and lived the majority of his life in Bermuda. He left briefly to attend school at Trinity-Pawling in New York and the University of Richmond in Virginia. He enjoyed golf, fishing, football, lacrosse, art, acting, and anything to do with the sea. He is survived by his loving sons: Sean (Emily) and Ryan (Kayla); granddaughters: Isla, Stella, and Evelyn; brother: Stuart (Elise); sisters: Calley and Lexi (Bear); mother of his children: Anne; as well as many other loving family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, and in honour of his love of the ocean and musical arts, donations in his memory may be made to either the Bermuda Sloop Foundation at P. O. Box HM 2442 Hamilton HM JX (direct deposit to HSBC 006 0496 39011) or the BMDS Charitable Trust at PO Box DV 361 Devonshire DV BX.(



