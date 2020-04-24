It is with sincere regret that we announce the passing of Mrs Wyonne (Seaton) Paine, of Maidenhead, Berkshire, England, on April 12, in her 97th year. She was the beloved daughter of the late Dudley and Eva Seaton (nee Samuels), and loving mother to Gregory Paine (Jan), Colin Oscar Paine, and David Paine. She was predeceased by her husband, Rex; daughter, Lesley Gloria York (David); brothers, Justice Earle Seaton (Alberta), Charles, and sister, Ruth Seaton James (Ethelbert). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Miranda Paine and Edward Paine; nieces: Joni Seaton Charles (Gregory) of Austin, Texas and Evelyn James Barnett (Oral), Elizabeth Seaton of Houston, Texas; nephew: Dudley Seaton (deceased); cousins: Joan Milner, Wylie Rudo (Jodie), Menelik Rudo, Chiaje Rudo, Sioma Rudo, Paula Smith, Linda Jacobs-Wilkinson (godchild), Vincent Charles Jacobs, Brenda Jacobs Hutchins of New York; great-nephews: Forrest Charles (Danielle) of Austin, Texas, Spencer Charles (Alison) of Seattle, Washington, Oryn Barnett (Leah), Oral (O.J.) Barnett, Omar Barnett; great-nieces: Liana Charles of Santa Barbara, California, Felicia Griggs (Moreko) and Sophia Russell of Houston, Texas; great-great nephew: Rylan Charles of Austin, Texas; good friends Gloria (Dismont) Wilson, Elizabeth Kawaley, their families, and many other special friends and former students in Bermuda.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020