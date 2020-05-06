We regret to announce the passing of YOLANDA LONIECE LIGHTBOURNE VALLIS, beloved wife of Richard Allan Vallis, daughter of Samuel Lightbourn (Linda) and Jeanette Lightbourne, granddaughter of Lottie Lightbourn Joell (deceased) and Winifred Matthew Hayden (deceased). She is survived by siblings: Orlando Taylor, Jenah-Lee Marizon (Joel), Nathan Lightbourn (Beth): uncles: Robert Wilkinson, Tony Hayden, Sr; aunts: Yolanda Perrodin Mercadel; Allan's children Alana Dill and Cory Jones; mother-in-law Shirley Jones; sisters-in-law: Ursula Darrell, Tanya Vallis; godchildren: Yelena Packward Pierro, Takira Hollinsid, Samaela Cannonier Darrell; special mention: Dawn Burns and sons Callan and Denai and other relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 6, 2020