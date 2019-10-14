AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS YVETTE ELEANOR DOROTHEA MATTHEWS SMITH, wife of the late Kenneth C. Smith, daughter of Dr Dorothy Matthews Paynter and the late Gerald Gibbons, loving mother to Kennette Robinson (Shane), Kennelyn Smith, Kenndelle Smith (Hewvonnie) and the late Kenneth "KC" Smith, sister to Cornel Matthews, the late Walter and Edward Matthews in her 79th year, of 17 Quarry Hill Road, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019