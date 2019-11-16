Yvonne Dow

Guest Book
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Yvonne Dow, aged 94, in Newcastle, England. Loving and beloved wife of the late Ernest Dow and beloved mother of Frances, Rachael and son-in-law Ted. Fondly remembered by her brother Sam and sister Beulah and her many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at later date. Tributes may be made to PALS or the Bermuda National Trust.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
