|
|
|
Wilcock Aileen Passed away peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice on
Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Clifford.
Loving Mother to Stephen and Geoffrey. In Law to Angela and Julie. Much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Aileen will be sadly missed.
Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium,
Octon on Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please and donations to St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 5, 2020