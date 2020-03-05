Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Wilcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Wilcock

Notice Condolences

Aileen Wilcock Notice
Wilcock Aileen Passed away peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice on
Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Clifford.
Loving Mother to Stephen and Geoffrey. In Law to Angela and Julie. Much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Aileen will be sadly missed.

Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium,
Octon on Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please and donations to St Catherine's Hospice.

Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -