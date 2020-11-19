|
|
|
BATES Alan On Wednesday 11th November
at St Bernadette's Nursing Home, Scarborough.
Alan, aged 93,
late of Plaxton Court,
died peacefully in his sleep after a gradual decline in his Alzheimer's.
Beloved husband to Marjorie,
who he had known for over
76 years and been married to
for 69 years; and dear father
of David and Christine;
grandfather of Michael,
Karen, Simon & Laura and
great grandfather of Matthew,
Cameron, William, Harrison,
Daisy, Samuel & Mollie.
The funeral was held at
Scarborough Crematorium on
Thursday 19th November.
Donations to Alzheimer's UK,
via B Bernard Undertakers,
1-5 Prospect Road, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 19, 2020