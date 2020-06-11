|
CUNNINGHAM Alan Frank On 5th June suddenly at home,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved dad of Andrew and
Simon, father in law to Kirstie
and Rosa and special grandad to
James, Abbie, Johnny, Luke & Ella.
Under the current circumstances,
a private family funeral service will
be held at Woodlands Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Alan can
be made for "MS Society UK"
c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral
Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 11, 2020