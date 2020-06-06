|
Watson Alan (Joe) Passed away peacefully at
York Hospital on
14th May 2020, aged 68 years old, after a long illness bravely borne. Alan was a very devoted father to Arron and Rebecca, loving partner to Carol Ann and a treasured brother to Brenda, Carol, Colin, Sheila the late Brian and Tina.
Alan will be fondly remembered by his ex colleagues at Scarborough Samaritans with whom
he worked for many years.
The service was held at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 1st June,
a private service due to circumstances.
Donations, if desired, to Scarborough Samaritans c/o
T L Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Y011 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2020