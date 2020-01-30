Home

Parker Alana Passed away peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice on
25th January 2020.
Much loved and cherished
wife, mum, grandma and
a dear friend to many.
Service to celebrate Alana's life
will take place at Woodlands
Crematorium on Wednesday
12th February at 11.15am.
No flowers by request, donations
may be made in Alana's memory
for St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquires direct to
George Roberts, G Roberts
Independent Family Funeral
Directors, 01723 501027
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 30, 2020
