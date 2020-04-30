Home

Wood Alfred Samuel (Alf) Suddenly on 24th April,
aged 95 years. Loving husband
of the late Betty, dearly loved by daughter Barbara, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Darren and Julie, great grandson Josh,
also Yvette, Poppy, Tracey, Kevin, Charlotte, Daniel and
best friends Jim and Janet.
Due to the current restriction,
a memorial service will be held in the future. Donations may then be made to Alf's chosen charity.
All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service, Tel. 01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020
