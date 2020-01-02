|
Dobson Allan Jean would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the kind messages and cards received on her sad loss of Allan. Many thanks to Colin Nolan for his very comforting service, sincere thanks to Ann Kitto and colleagues at
B Bernard and Sons, for her sensitive and professional funeral arrangements, also grateful thanks to Marvin and Julie for all of the very welcomed buffet they arranged at The Anglers Club. Through kind donations
£340 was raised for
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 2, 2020