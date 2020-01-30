|
McNAUGHTON
Andrew (Formerly of
GCHQ Scarborough)
Tricia and the whole family would like to thank everyone for
all their cards and messages of sympathy and support following Andrew's sudden death.
Thanks also to Jodie and all at Coop Funeralcare for their help and support with the funeral arrangements.
Donations raised so far for the family's chosen charities have reached £392.50, and with other pledges in the pipeline, will be divided between the Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth, MAF and St Andrew's Church, Ramshill.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 30, 2020