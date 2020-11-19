Home

Ann Graham Notice
Graham Ann Maric
(nee Locker) Peacefully in
Southwoods Nursing Home, Northallerton on
November 7th, Maric,
aged 80 years.
Loving wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of Mark,
Julie and Jono. Also a dear
mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Due to current circumstances,
a private Service is to take place.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu can be sent to either The Alzheimer's Disease Society or Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Barthram Funeral Service,
Northallerton. Tel: 01609 777255
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 19, 2020
