Anne Bradley

Notice Condolences

Anne Bradley Notice
Bradley Anne Louise Passed away peacefully at home on 15th June 2020, aged 59 years.
Beloved wife to Stephen,
cherished mummy to Rebecca, Annabelle and her beloved
King Charles Elise.
Much loved daughter of Sylvia
and the late Charlie.
Sister to Susan.

Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will be attended by immediate family only on Wednesday 24th June at St Laurence's Church, Scalby at 1pm.
Family flowers only but donations can be sent in Anne's memory
for Marie Curie Nurses to
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
6/8 Sherwood Street,
Scarborough YO11 1SR
Published in The Scarborough News on June 18, 2020
