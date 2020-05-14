Home

G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
09:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Audrey Bemrose Notice
Bemrose Audrey Christine Passed away on
7th May 2020 in Scarborough Hospital aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Donald and mother to Christopher, Jonathon and Rachael.
Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th May at 9.30am at East Riding Crematorium, Octon attended by family only.
Alternatively donations for the British Heart Foundation can be sent in Audrey's memory to
G. Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Directors, 6/8 Sherwood Street, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020
