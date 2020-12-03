|
Watson Audrey
(nee Kilvington) Passed away suddenly at home on November 22nd 2020.
Beloved wife of Peter.
Loving Mum to Mandy, Karen
and Martin. Mother-in-law
to John and Helen.
Adored Granny to Kian,
Sam, Thomas and Sophie,
also a dear Sister, Sister-in-law, Auntie and Friend.
Due to current circumstances a private service will be held at Octon Crematorium
on Friday 11th December 2020
at 12.30pm.
Audrey's funeral procession will start from Stonegate at approx 11.45 a.m, up Hungate Lane, and along Bridlington Street towards the church if anyone would like to pay their respects. Please observe social distancing. Family flowers only.
Donations to Filey Lifeboat.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020