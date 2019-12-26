Home

Barbara Ditchburn Notice
DITCHBURN (Née Wells)
Barbara Violet Peacefully on 16th December, Barbara, aged 83 years.
Much loved Mum of Norry,
Mandy and Colin, and a dear
Nanna and Great Nanna.
Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium Chapel
on Tuesday 7th January at 1.30 pm, followed by interment
at Woodlands Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
in memory for Cancer Research UK, c/o John Corner Funeral
Service Ltd, Westcote, Low Hawsker, Whitby, YO22 4LE.
Tel 01947 880424.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 26, 2019
