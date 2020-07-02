|
|
|
Reed Barbara Passed away peacefully but suddenly after a number of health issues on the 15th June, aged 86 years.
Much loved Wife to the late Gordon and Peter. Loving Mum, Nana, Great Nana, Sister, Aunty
and a good friend.
Goodnight, God bless Mum.
If anyone would like to pay their respects to Barbara on her final journey the Funeral Cortege will be leaving from Unsworth Funeral Service, Bridlington Road at 10.45am tomorrow We will make our Way up Bridlington Street turning right onto Hungate Lane before making our way down Stonegate, turning left onto Outgaits Lane, then we will turn into Mitford Road where we will pause for a few moments outside the family home before making our way to the Crematorium. We kindly ask you to respect social distancing.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01723 861749.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 2, 2020