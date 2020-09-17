|
|
|
Richardson Barbara (Formerly of Langdale End & Snainton)
Peacefully on 7th September 2020
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Eric.
Precious mum of Alan,
John, Peter and Margaret.
Mother in law to Madge,
Linda, Debbie and Eddie.
Barbara was a devoted
Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday
18th September at 11.15 am
will be attended by family only.
All enquiries to
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Director,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 17, 2020