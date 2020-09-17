Home

G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Richardson Barbara (Formerly of Langdale End & Snainton)

Peacefully on 7th September 2020
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Eric.
Precious mum of Alan,
John, Peter and Margaret.
Mother in law to Madge,
Linda, Debbie and Eddie.
Barbara was a devoted
Grandma and Great-Grandma.

Due to the current circumstances the funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday
18th September at 11.15 am
will be attended by family only.
All enquiries to
G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Director,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 17, 2020
