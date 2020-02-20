|
|
|
Rodger Barbara The family would like to thank everyone for all the cards and messages of sympathy
following the sad loss of Barbara.
Many thanks to Rev. Richard Walker for his kind and uplifting service.
Thanks to Flowers of Distinction for the beautiful flower arrangements and East Riding Crematorium
for the catering.
Sincere thanks to all the staff at
B Bernard & Sons for their professional service.
Donations received after the service totalling £305.90 for Dementia UK, Scarborough Branch.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 20, 2020