T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Bernard Coleman Notice
Coleman Bernard
(Barney) Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on 19th February. Aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy, father to Peter, father in law to Margaret. Grandad to Claire, her husband James and Paul. Great grandad to Harry and Jack. Service 11.15am Monday 9th March at Woodlands Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the RNLI. Collection at the service or c/o
T. L Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough. YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 27, 2020
