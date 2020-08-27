|
ATKINSON Betty Passed away suddenly, at home,
on 21st August, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
devoted mum of Jim, David, Dorothy, Julie, John and all their families, including 9 grandchildren and
14 great-grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed.
Family only service at
Woodlands Cemetery on
Tuesday 1st September at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 27, 2020