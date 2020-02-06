|
|
|
HARVEY Betty Aged 91 years, peacefully at home. Dearly beloved wife of the late Martin Dennis Harvey, loving
mother of Martin, Denise, John,
Neil and the late Michael, and also
a devoted grandma, great grandma and great great grandma who
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at St. Mary's
Church on Monday 17th February
at 12.30pm followed by burial in Woodlands Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations
would be welcome at the service
for Singing for the Brain.
Resting at B. Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 6, 2020