|
|
|
McAleese Brian Peacefully passed away in St Catherine's Hospice on
23rd September 2020
aged 81 years.
Much loved and devoted
husband of 58 years, a cherished dad, grandad and great - grandad.
Due to the current circumstances
the funeral service held at
Woodlands Crematorium on
Monday 5th October at 11.15 am
and will be attended by family only.
However if anyone wishes to pay
their respects to Brian,
the funeral cortege will take
the following route.
Leaving the family home
at Eskitt Hill at 10 am.
Heading along Racecourse Road
and the A170 to pass by
Wykeham Cricket Club, then coming back along A170 passing through Ayton pausing at the end of Wilson's Lane.
The cortege will proceed along to Seamer roundabout and along Cayton Low Road heading down West Garth, Cayton towards Cayton Cricket Club.
Then heading along Osgodby Lane down Eastway and passing the former Strongwood Pub.
The final stage of the route will be back along Cayton Low Road, Stoney Haggs Road, Dickie Harpers Lane, Stepney Hill, Stepney Drive, Scalby Road, Woodlands Drive to the Crematorium.
At the families request,
donations can be sent in Brian's memory for Prostrate Cancer and St Catherine's Hospice to
G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director, Sherwood Street, YO11 1SR.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 1, 2020