PRENTICE Brian Eileen and family would like to thank, most sincerely,
all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind words of sympathy and support received following the
sad loss of Brian.
Many thanks to Scarborough Hospital and St Catherine's for the care shown to Brian, to Rev Emma Morgan for the comforting service and T W Tindall & Son for the funeral arrangements.
Special thanks to everyone who turned out to pay their respects along the route of the cortege and to those who gave generously for the chosen charities, MIND and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Donations so far have reached £385.00.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 25, 2020