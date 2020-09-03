|
Richardson Brian Aged 84 years, on 27 August, peacefully at home.
Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, father of Martin and the late Alan, father-in-law of Anne, brother and uncle.
Requiem Mass, 10:00am, Friday
4 September at St Joseph's Church (limited numbers) followed by private interment at Woodlands Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie https://www.mariecurie.org.uk and Scarborough Cricket Junior Foundation (please send donations to Scarborough Cricket Club,
North Marine Road, Scarborough)
PLEASE ENSURE DONATIONS TO BOTH CHARITIES ARE MARKED "I.M.O. BRIAN RICHARDSON" - Thank you.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 3, 2020