|
|
|
Richardson Brian Martin and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards and letters of condolence on the passing of Brian,
a much loved father.
To Canon Gubbins for the use
of St. Joseph's Church.
Fr Bill Charlton for leading a beautiful Requiem Mass and to
Fr John Bane, Fr William Massie and Fr Albert Schembri for joining in the celebration of Mass.
Grateful thanks to the Hospice
at Home team for their care
and support to us both during
these difficult times.
Also to Sarah and Vicky in
Palliative Care, and the District nursing team for their diligent
and efficient management
of Dad's needs.
Thanks also to the girls from Gladstone Care who helped ease
the burden in the latter weeks.
Finally to T.L.Chapman,
funeral directors for their
caring guidance and support.
The collection at St. Joseph's Church raised £340.00 for
Marie Curie and Scarborough Cricket Junior Foundation.
Further donations can
be made online at https://www.mariecurie.org.uk
or (for Scarborough Cricket Junior Foundation) by post to
Scarborough Cricket Club,
North Marine Road,
Scarborough,
YO12 7TJ.
PLEASE ENSURE DONATIONS TO BOTH CHARITIES ARE MARKED "I.M.O. BRIAN RICHARDSON"
- Thank you.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 10, 2020