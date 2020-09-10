|
Berryman Bryan Passed away peacefully
in Scarborough Hospital on 3rd September 2020, aged 81 years.
A loving husband of the late Pauline, much loved dad to Rachel and in law to Andrew and a devoted grandad to Rob and Becky.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will be
attended by family only at Woodlands Crematorium
on Friday 18th September 2020
at 1.30pm. Friends and former colleagues are welcome to pay their respects at the Crematorium drive but please adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Enquiries to G. Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Director,
Tel - 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 10, 2020