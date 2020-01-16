Home

G Roberts Funeral Director (Scarborough)
6/8 Sherwood Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1SR
01723 501027
Bryan Found

Bryan Found Notice
Found Bryan William 15.09.1936 - 06.01.2020
Parish Councillor, Folkton & Flixton
Passed away tragically.
Loving husband of the
late Brenda and a much
loved dad and grandad.
A dear friend to many,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at
St John's Church, Folkton on Monday 27th January at 2pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
No flowers by request
but donations can be made
for the families chosen
charities collection in church.
All enquiries directly to
George Roberts,
G Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020
