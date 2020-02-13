Home

Mather Carol Passed away peacefully
on the 2nd February surrounded by her family, aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of Ian, loving daughter of Jean. Much loved Mum to Lindsay and Richard. Proud Grandma of Grace, James and Max. A friend to many.
Carol is very sadly missed.
Service to be held at All Saints Church, Hunmanby on
Friday 21st February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please and donations to St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service, 01723 861749.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 13, 2020
