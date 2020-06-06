Home

Carol Snow

Notice Condolences

Carol Snow Notice
Snow Carol On 27th May 2020
at Peace.
Much loved wife of Jimmy, a loving mum of Tony, David and Christopher and a much loved grandma to Trevor, Ethan,
Samuel and Christopher Jnr.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will take place at Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 8th June at 1.30pm attended by family only.
Alternatively, donations for Scarborough Sea Cadets can
be sent in Carol's memory to
G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 6/8 Sherwood Street, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2020
