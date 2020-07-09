|
|
|
MCLAUGHLIN Charles
(Mac / Charlie) Aged 98 years, peacefully on
29th June 2020 as a result
of long standing health conditions (though a brief decline), at
Valley View Care Home, Huddersfield and formerly
of West Ayton.
The dearly loved husband of the late May, much loved father of Pat and Grandad of Sian and Rachel.
Now reunited with May,
may they both rest in peace.
Mac will be cremated at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th July.
Regrettably, we are unable to invite friends to the funeral under the prevailing circumstances.
Family flowers only please,
all enquires to
T W Birks and Son, Holme Valley Funeral Home, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth, HD9 2PR. 01484 683322.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 9, 2020