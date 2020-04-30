|
|
|
Arlott Christine Diane Passed away peacefully, after receiving a high level of care and attention by the staff at St Catherine's Hospice, on 22nd April 2020, aged 58 years.
Treasured partner to Sid, loving mum to David and in law to Sarah.
Beloved sister to Catherine and partner Keith, Christopher and Charlie. A loving daughter of the late Fred and loving grandma to seven wonderful grandchildren.
Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place. A memorial service will
take place at a later date.
All enquiries to George Roberts,
G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020