Ellis Christopher Robin Aged 77, suddenly after a long illness. Loving husband and soulmate of Joan for 55 years. Much loved dad of Christopher and Sharon, dad-in-law of Joanne, Julie, Pascell and Beth. Devoted grandad to Ben, Nathan and William. Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 2.15. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Saint Catherine's Hospice.
A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service 01723 343908.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 19, 2020
