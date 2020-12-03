|
|
|
LOCKING Christopher John Roger (Roger) Peacefully on 22nd November 2020, aged 83 years, in Tree Tops Nursing Home. Much loved husband of Jackie and brother of Richard.
He was a caring father of Sara, Ruth and the late Jane and grandad of Thomas, Harry, Daniel, George and William. He will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private. Donations if desired would be welcome for the British Heart Foundations c/o B Bernard & Sons 01723 501001.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020