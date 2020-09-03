|
|
|
Davies Colin Passed away peacefully
at Normanby House
25th August 2020
aged 84 years.
A wonderfully loving husband
to Margaret, father to Peter & Stephen and friend to many.
Colin taught German at the
Boys High School and Sixth Form College and in the Sunday School at Wreyfield Drive Methodist Church where he was a
member for over 60 years.
He was also known to many
from his preaching in Methodist churches throughout the area.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made to Tearfund or Scarborough Support for Carers.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 3, 2020