Wells Colin Franklyn It is with great sadness that Norry and Mandy Wells announce the sudden and tragic death of our dear brother Colin in Menorca
on December 20th 2019.
Colin's ashes will be strewn on the grave of Norman and Barbara,
our beloved Mum and Dad, at 3pm on Thursday 27th February 2020
at Woodlands Cemetery, Scarborough.
Afterward, we will have a memorial celebration at 6pm at Whitby Brewery, East Cliff, Whitby.
All who knew Colin
are cordially invited.
For details please contact
Norry on 07818394731.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 20, 2020