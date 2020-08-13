|
Davison Cyril Passed away at home in West Ayton on 3rd August 2020, aged 90 years.
Dear husband of Peggy.
Loving dad to Anne and Susan.
Much loved grandad to Helen and great grandad to Ellie.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 10.30 am will be attended by family only.
Family flowers only, donations can be sent directly to St Catherine's Hospice in Cyril's memory.
Enquiries relating to the funeral can be made to George Roberts,
G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors - 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 13, 2020