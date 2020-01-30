|
Swales Cyril Sheila and family would like to thank everyone who attended Cyril's funeral and donated so generously to Marie Curie and
all those who sent cards and messages of condolence.
Special thanks to G Roberts for their first class professional
help and comforting support,
The Downe Arms for a wonderful buffet & Father Andrew Smith O.Praem for his compassionate service. Also grateful thanks
to Eastfield Medical Centre,
the carers at Clarity, Hospice at Home and Marie Curie nurses
for their devoted care of Cyril.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 30, 2020