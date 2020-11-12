|
CROWTHER David Of Newby.
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 73.
Cherished husband of Lynda. Devoted father to Paula and father in law to Graeme, adored granddad to Lydia and Phoebe, sadly missed by all who knew him.
Service at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday
17th November at 12 Noon, family flowers only. Donations can be sent to F. A Stockill and Son,
9a Station Road, Snainton
YO13 9AP for Parkinson's U.K.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 12, 2020