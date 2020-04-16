Home

Taylor David Harry Passed away peacefully in
St. Cecilia's Nursing Home on the
9th April 2020, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband of Valerie, loving father of Andrew and Lucy, and proud grandad David to Oran, Finn and Niamh.
A private service will be held.
A celebration of David's life will
take place at a later date.
Enquiries to T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
A special thank you to all the staff at St. Cecilia's Nursing Home, for the care and love they gave to David and myself over the last year.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 16, 2020
