Elliott Dennis Born 5th May 1934 died on April 21st 2020 at Eagle View Care Home Scarborough after suffering from Dementia and a short battle with Covid 19.
Dennis was born the son of David and Clara Elliott in Friargate Old town Scarborough making him a "bottomender". Dennis was married to Olive and had two daughters Carol and Yvonne and three grandchildren Scott, Carl and Fern and was the brother of David, Gertrude and Betty and great grandad to Cordelia.
Dennis was educated at the Friarage and Gladstone Road schools and then completed a building apprenticeship at the Westwood Technical College after which he contributed to many projects of the built environment in the Scarborough area, he worked with his uncle on the Ganton Estate.Dennis did his National Service in the RAF and was based at Linton on Ouse, he always had fond memories of these days.
He lived at Quarry Bank, Burniston for most of his life and was a true countryman at heart, playing cricket for Ganton and Cloughton, breeding English Springer Spaniels and Flatcoated Retrievers and riding his beloved horses. Dennis was a family man at heart and loved nothing more than to go to local agricultural shows, and horse racing meetings with his wife and daughters. Dennis will be sadly missed by all his family.
A memorial and fundraiser will be held in the future. A big thank you goes to all the staff at Eagle View who cared for him with such compassion in these dark and dangerous days. A big thank you also goes to those who visited him in hospital and the home over the years, Olive Elliott, Carol Webster, Carl Webster, Lianne, David Elliott, Tracey Elliott Hobson and her mum Hilary, Scott, Chloe and Cordellia.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020