Reilly Desmond (Des) 'Town Centre Hermes Delivery Driver'
Suddenly in York Hospital on 22nd November 2020,
aged 51 years.
Devoted partner to Sandra.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Tuesday 8th December at 2.15 pm.
The funeral service will be attended by family only, due to the current restrictions.
Should anyone wish to pay their respects as the cortege arrives at the crematorium, please social distance at the crematorium wall.
Enquiries can be made to
George Roberts, G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020