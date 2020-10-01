|
|
|
TEMPLE Diana Family and friends wish
to thank those who supported Diana during her illnesses over the years.
To Father Andrew Smith for leading a beautiful Requiem Mass assisted by Father Thomas and
Mr Ron Shakespeare at
St George's RC Church.
Thanks also go to the Hospice at Home team, Dr Reay and the Nurses from the West Ayton Practice and Nursing staff at Scarborough Hospital,
particularly those on Lilac and Beech Wards for ensuring her comfort during her final days.
Finally, grateful thanks to
Carol Tindall and the team from
TW Tindall & Son, Cayton
for their caring guidance
and sensitive support.
The collection at St George's Church raised over £165 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 1, 2020