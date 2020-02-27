|
WELBURN Doreen
(nee Berriman) Passed away peacefully on
15th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Re-united with beloved husband Gilbert. Much loved mother of Stephen and Paul, mother-in-law of Joyce and Carroll, treasured grandma of Joshua and Emma. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 5th March 2020 at
All Saints Church, Thwing at 11am followed by committal in Thwing Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to Dementia UK and All Saints Church, Thwing on the day of the service. All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors. Telephone: 01377 252222
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 27, 2020