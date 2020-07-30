|
ARNOLD Dorothy
(nee Eves) (Dot) Sadly on 26th July in hospital aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, dear sister in law to Pearl and Barbara, a much loved sister to her late brothers and sisters, devoted auntie to her loving nieces and nephews and a loyal and loved friend to so many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church on Thursday 6th August at 9.45am. Numbers into church will be limited, however you would be welcome to be present in the church grounds and will be followed by private cremation. Floral tributes would be welcome and may be sent c/o
B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 30, 2020