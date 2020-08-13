Home

T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Dorothy Medd Notice
Medd Dorothy Passed away peacefully
on 8th August 2020.
Aged 100 years.
Loving mam of Frank Berryman and in law to Ann. A much loved nannie to Andrew and Robert and a dear GG to Megan, Serena, Mason and Layla.

Due to the current circumstances the funeral service held at
St. Martin's Church on
Thursday 20th August at 12.30pm will be attended by family and close friends only. Donations, if desired, to St. Martin's Church c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Tel: 01723 362517.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 13, 2020
